2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $36.06. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 1,630,262 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 66,398 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.