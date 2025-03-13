2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITXGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $36.06. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 1,630,262 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 66,398 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

