245 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

