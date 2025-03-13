2,029 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,330,756 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 80,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.03. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

