2,000,000 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Burkehill Global Management LP

Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,000. ADT makes up 1.3% of Burkehill Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941,509 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $223,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADT by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,464,151 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 961,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after buying an additional 609,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADT by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,684 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 457,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.