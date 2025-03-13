1776 Wealth LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $432.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.30 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

