16,410 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

SOXX opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.11 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.08.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.