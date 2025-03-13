1,500,000 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Appaloosa LP

Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,280,000. Corning accounts for approximately 1.1% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

