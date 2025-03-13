14,532 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 378,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,638,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $931.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

