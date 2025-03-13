135 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $221.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

