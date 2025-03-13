11,390 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

