100,000 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Burkehill Global Management LP

Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Agree Realty by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.