Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,280 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CM opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

