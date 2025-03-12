Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,285 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $74,168,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,403,000 after acquiring an additional 769,202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,179,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.