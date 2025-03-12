Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 423.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,143 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,234,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,320,000 after purchasing an additional 954,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 7,632.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,626,000 after purchasing an additional 668,920 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,523,000 after purchasing an additional 415,002 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferguson by 133.3% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $154.09 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

