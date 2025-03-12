Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.97 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $22,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.75 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

