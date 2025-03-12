Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.16 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $17,420,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 48,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

