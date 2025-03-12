Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,366 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,052,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $99,869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after purchasing an additional 815,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,914,000 after purchasing an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.