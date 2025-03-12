Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.