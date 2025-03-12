Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 66,269 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,269 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.