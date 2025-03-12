Zumiez (ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $276.47 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

