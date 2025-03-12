ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) dropped 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15). Approximately 478,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 776,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,107.20). 17.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

