Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $430.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $481,605.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,391.60. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,759.96. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.