Zacks Research Weighs in on ONE Gas’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a report released on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONE Gas by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,470,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,283,000 after acquiring an additional 645,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,421.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 456,891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 310,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 320.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 306,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

