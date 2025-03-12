Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for IRDM Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

