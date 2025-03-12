Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of MD Q2 Earnings

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE:MD opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 256,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

