Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Equinix Q1 Earnings

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.20. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $33.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.28 EPS.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.35.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

EQIX stock opened at $836.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $918.81 and its 200 day moving average is $908.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.