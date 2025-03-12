YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.40. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 692,691 shares.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 201,862 shares in the last quarter.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.