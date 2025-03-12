Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $393,330.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,305. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00.

Yelp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YELP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.