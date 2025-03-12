Ycg LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ycg LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 377,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $260.43 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.71%.

In other CME Group news, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,076 shares of company stock worth $4,271,496. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

