Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Time to Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Ximen Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.
About Ximen Mining
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
