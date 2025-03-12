Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Should You Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 37,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Ximen Mining

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.