Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 298,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

