Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on April 20th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Sunday, April 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 4.1% increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

XEL stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.