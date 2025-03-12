Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 769105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDS. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after buying an additional 239,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 955,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

