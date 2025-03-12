Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.06. Wipro shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 259,862 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

