Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp raised Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5,711.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.