Windle Wealth LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,980,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,723,000 after buying an additional 329,473 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $206,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

