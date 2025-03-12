WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $28.76. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 1,275,928 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 200.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.