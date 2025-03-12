William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $222,106.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,541 shares in the company, valued at $101,672,187.03. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

