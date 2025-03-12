William Lytle Sells 54,062 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70.
BTO traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.99. 1,764,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,255. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$4.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
