William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

AVAV opened at $124.00 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 299.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 333,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

