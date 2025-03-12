William Blair Estimates Stevanato Group Q1 Earnings

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on STVN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €27.75 ($30.16).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €21.20 ($23.04) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.59. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1-year high of €33.49 ($36.40). The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.