Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush raised Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WLDN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,901. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2,934.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 169,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

