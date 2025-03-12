Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WHLM opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
About Wilhelmina International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.