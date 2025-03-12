Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

