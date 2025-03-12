Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Purchases C$81,939.60 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$81,939.60.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
TSE:WCP traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,312. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.88 and a 1-year high of C$11.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.11.
Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.