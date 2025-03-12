Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Purchases C$81,939.60 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$81,939.60.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,312. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.88 and a 1-year high of C$11.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.11.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.52.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

