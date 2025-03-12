Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the February 13th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $717.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

