What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Newmont Q2 Earnings?

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGT. CLSA upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.50.
Newmont Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NGT opened at C$62.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$45.17 and a 52-week high of C$81.16. The company has a market cap of C$49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.