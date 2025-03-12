What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AGIO Q1 Earnings?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.42) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGIO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,199,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

