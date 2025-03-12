What is William Blair’s Estimate for SLDB FY2026 Earnings?

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of SLDB opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.98. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 945,863 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 330,234 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

