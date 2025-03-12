What is Ventum Cap Mkts’ Estimate for MariMed Q1 Earnings?

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for MariMed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

MariMed Trading Down 2.6 %

MRMD opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.70. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

About MariMed

MariMed ( OTCMKTS:MRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. MariMed had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

